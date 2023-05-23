Investing In These Stocks May Yield 24% Return In Upcoming Weeks, Says Expert

The stock market can be both alluring and risky at the same time and one needs proper knowledge from an expert before investing their hard-earned money in it. Many brokers and brokerage firms, from time to time, release information about stocks one can invest in by predicting their fall or surge.

Senior Manager at Anand Rathi Equity Research, Jigar Patel names three companies that can yield the investor over 24 per cent profits in the next three to four weeks. He has advised investing in shares of Firstsource Solution, Jubilant Pharmova and Amara Raja Batteries

Firstsource Solution

Patel predicts a target price of Rs 155 in shares of this business process management company. On Monday, the stock had a 0.04 percent fall at the closing. On the other hand, if we focus on the past month, this stock has increased by more than 16 percent. Its current cost is 134 rupees. Investors might profit more than 15% on this stock if it achieves the target price.

Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova, which deals in the manufacture and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals, is likely to reach a share price of Rs 430 according to Patel. The stock increased by 1.04 percent on Monday to close at Rs 350. This stock has increased by 11.86% over the past month. This stock might realize a profit of up to 23 percent if it reaches the target price.

Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries’ share price closed at Rs 634 today with a fall of 0.74 per cent. Patel recommends buying stocks with a target price of Rs 690. If it touches its target price, then shareholders can make a profit of around 8 per cent.

(Disclaimer: The stocks mentioned here are based on the advice of brokerage houses. Please consult a certified advisor before investing in any of the stocks. News18 will not be responsible for any losses you incur)