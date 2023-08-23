Investment In This NBFC Stock in 2004 Would Have Made You Crorepati Today

The stock market can be increasingly unpredictable with high risks involved and hence investors are generally content when their shares give them a return of 20% to 25%. Especially during and just after the COVID19 pandemic, when the Indian stock market faced a big hit, the shares of many companies were available at throwaway prices. However, the share prices of many of these same companies are today skyrocketing, with the values standing at almost 10 times their listing price.

Multibaggers are those stocks whose prices have risen multiple times since their listing values.

MK Ventures Capital is one of such companies that have shown remarkable growth over the years. In 2004, the stock of this company was available at Rs 2.50 and today its price is more than Rs 1,100. In a long period of 19 years, this stock has given a return of 43,000%.

If a person had bought shares of this company worth Rs 1 lakh 19 years ago, then the investment would have been worth more than Rs 4 crore 36 lakh today. This means that investors in this company from 19 years ago would have turned into a crorepati if they held the shares.

The stocks 52-week high is Rs 1,726.57 and its 52-week low is Rs 328.15.

MKVentures Capital Limited, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and provides financial services. Earlier, the company was known as “Iqab Securities and Investments Limited".

The management of the company changed in the years 2021–2022. The former promoters Indra Kumar Bagri and others ceased to be the promoters as a result of Madhusudan Kela acquiring 83.66% of the equity shares of the company through an open offer and share purchase agreements.

Shares of MK Ventures Capital Ltd closed at Rs 1,102.20 apiece, up 0.36% apiece, on BSE on Wednesday.