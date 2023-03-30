IPL 2023: Fino Payments Bank Teams Up With Rajasthan Royals as Digital Banking Partner

Fino Payments Bank on Thursday said it has renewed its association with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Season 16 of India’s biggest premier cricket competition. Fino Bank will be RR’s official digital banking partner. The bank made its maiden foray with the mega sporting event last season by partnering with RR as the digital payments partner.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 pm. There are 10 teams that will lock horns with each other and vie for the trophy.

“The new season’s engagement is expected to be a notch higher as the bank aims to connect with RR’s large fan base across social media platforms to increase its digital footprint. Importantly, the newly launched FinoPay digital savings account is expected to get more traction through this engagement," Fino Payments Bank said in a statement.

As the digital banking partner, along with the core messages of convenience, accessibility, proximity and trust, the bank would look to drive brand visibility and increase FinoPay app downloads. The app helps open digital savings account, an everyday banking account for routing small, daily spends, according to the statement.

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, said, “Partnerships are critical for our success. Our tie up with Rajasthan Royals last season was an innovative first for us that allowed our brand to engage with cricket lovers across the country. We value this relationship and are excited to renew our association that helps take our engagement with the team’s fan base to the next level."

He added that it will be a win-win proposition as we continue connecting with new customer segments and create avenues for cricket fans to explore Fino’s digital banking and savings account offerings.

Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer of Rajasthan Royals, said, “We are delighted to be renewing our association with Fino Payments Bank for the upcoming season. We were extremely pleased with the positive impact we had on the successful expansion of their financial services across the country, especially the far-reaching areas, given the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We are looking forward to accelerating their overall growth in Rajasthan and other parts of India."

Adarsh Reddy, CEO of Sportytrip, who has been working with Fino Bank and RR, said, “This season Fino Bank is not only engaging with RR on the premier stage but is powering grass root level talent hunt through ‘Cricket Ka Ticket’. This initiative is aimed at finding India’s next cricketing super star across both men and women talent."

