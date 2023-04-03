IRCTC Announces Affordable Tour Package From Ayodhya To Vaishno Devi

The Indian Railways has a great offer for people looking to visit rich cultural heritages and magnificent historical places in India. IRCTC will be commencing an affordable train tour package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi. As part of the package, you will travel via Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Pryaagraaj, and Varanasi. This IRCTC package is 11 days and 10 nights long. This package will commence from Assam to Dibrugarh. The passengers can board the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train — to be used for this trip — from Dibrugarh, Mariani, Lumding, Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, and Katihar stations.

The package name is Uttar Darshan by Bharat Gaurav Special Train. The economy category price is RS 20,850 per person whereas, for the standard category, the passenger has to pay Rs 31,135.

Ayodhya ram Mandir Trail with Vaishno Devi by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, the package can be booked directly from IRCTC official website i.e.www.irctc.co.in/nget

Indian Railways has also been providing the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist AC Trains service for the Northeastern states. The cities include Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

The train has already commenced its journey from March 21. It starts from New Delhi and covers various cities in the region in 15 days.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway as quoted by ANI said, “The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train no. 00412 will depart from Delhi Safdarjung station at 15:20 hours on March 21, 2023. It has two fine dining restaurants and a kitchen."

