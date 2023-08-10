IRCTC Cautions Users About Fraudulent Rail Connect App

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has sounded the alarm on a new, malicious mobile app campaign. Fraudsters have been deploying a phishing scheme through a widespread mobile app campaign, posing as either a legitimate private company or even a government entity. Their goal? To deceive unsuspecting users into engaging in money laundering activities.

The current scam involves the circulation of phishing links aimed at convincing users to download a fake version of the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app. The IRCTC has taken swift action to protect users and has issued an urgent warning, urging individuals to steer clear of these fraudulent tactics.

The corporation’s official Twitter account, @IRCTCofficial, shared the alert, underscoring that this scheme aims to exploit individuals for unlawful purposes. IRCTC emphasizes that genuine Rail Connect Mobile Apps are exclusively available on trusted platforms such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.…— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 4, 2023

“Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile apps to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities people are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website http://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!"

The counterfeit IRCTC app, identified as “irctcconnect.apk," is being propagated through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Scammers are distributing the link and attempting to pass it off as an authentic means for booking railway tickets via the app.

Given that over 80 per cent of train tickets are now reserved through IRCTC’s online portal, this scam presents a significant potential risk, carefully orchestrated by fraudsters. The matter is of grave concern, particularly considering the high volume of daily transactions on the online ticketing platform. Railway authorities are actively engaged in addressing these cyber threats, working tirelessly to safeguard users against such fraudulent activities.