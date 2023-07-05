IRCTC's Affordable Retiring Room Stays At Rs 100; Know Who Can Avail Of Them

Due to various reasons and circumstances, passengers who travel by train frequently need to spend a lot of time at the railway station. Sometimes the entire day goes by as the train gets delayed for hours due to fog, train breakdown, or other issues. The passengers get severely distressed under such circumstances. Thus, to solve this hassle, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with provisions for dormitories and retiring rooms.

The IRCTC developed the idea of a Retiring Room, in which the passengers are provided with a very low-cost alternative to hotels and lodges which are generally very expensive to afford for a short period. But, the question arises of who actually can afford the facilities of retiring rooms.

The facility of a retiring room is available at all the major railway stations in the country. The availability and reservation slots can be checked and booked accordingly through the IRCTC website at https://www.rr.irctctourism.com/#/faq. But you must visit the station and check with the ticket counter if an offline reservation is made.

These Rooms can be booked on RAC and confirmed tickets but Booking of Retiring Rooms on waiting list tickets is not allowed. A valid PNR number with the status RAC/ Confirm is mandatory for booking.

It is noted that the Minimum reservation period is allowed for 1 hour and the maximum reservation period is 48 hours for the available rooms and dormitories. The Hourly bookings of these rooms are available at a few stations only.

Booking extensions are permitted but if a room is reserved in a single transaction for a duration longer than 24 hours, the second slot will be treated as an extension of the first slot’s booking, and a 25% second slot surcharge will apply.

The cancellation of these rooms is allowed, but an amount will be deducted depending on the date of booking and cancellation. However, no refund shall be admissible in case of cancellation of the retiring room booking on the same day.