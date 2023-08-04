Is Your Last Employer Refusing To Pay Gratuity? Refer To These Legal Remedies

Every time you join a new company, some of your cost-to-the-company (CTC) goes towards gratuity. According to the Gratuity Act 1972, an employee is considered eligible to receive a gratuity amount. This happens only after he or she has completed five years of continuous service at one organisation. Gratuity is calculated after taking into account the basic salary and dearness allowance. Gratuity is released along with or just before/after your full and final settlement is done at the time you are leaving a company.

The government mandates employers to pay the amount within 30 days. There are many instances when the company refuses to pay the gratuity to which you are legally entitled. In this scenario, you can send a legal notice to the employer and then a claim to the jurisdictional controlling authority as well. The claim with the authority needs to be filed within 90 days from the date of severance of employment. Besides that, you can also complain with the district office of the labour commissioner.

The employer has 30 days to comply with the officer’s request for payment of the gratuity to which the employee is entitled. The employer also needs to specify the amount payable and the payment date as well, within 15 days of receiving the application for the gratuity amount. Legal action can be considered if the company continues to ignore the demand. Company owners face a possible prison sentence of between six months and two years, if they are proven guilty. In many cases, the employer is also ordered to pay the amount and also the interest for the lapsed period. The company will be fined for its negligence. The employer will have to inform you about the reason, in case they are rejecting a gratuity application.

Certain conditions to the Gratuity Act 1972 should be kept in mind. Section 4 of this Act notifies that in case of termination of a job due to demise or disability, the condition of five-year continuous service is not applicable. In case of the death of an employee, the gratuity amount will be given to the nominee or the legal heir. The conditions in Gratuity Act 1972 apply to all organisations, including factories, mines, oil fields, plantations, ports, railways, and motor transport undertakings. It is also applied to companies, shops, and establishments that employ more than 10 workers.