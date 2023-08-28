Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani: Meet the Newest Directors on RIL Board

Reliance Industries Limited on Monday appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, the three children of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as directors to the board of the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate. The announcement came as Reliance held its annual general meeting with shareholders.

“The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recommended to the shareholders for approval the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the Shareholders,” a press release said.

The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board, respecting her decision to focus on the Reliance Foundation.

“Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined,” the official release added.

Isha M Ambani

Isha M Ambani is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

She has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats and is focused on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Isha Ambani is also actively involved in the work done by Reliance Foundation. An art enthusiast, she leads all the art & culture initiatives undertaken by Reliance Foundation in India, and internationally. She is passionate about education and anchors RF’s work with children and women. She is integrally involved with the launch and operations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, launched in Mumbai in March 2023.

Isha Ambani graduated from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies and is also an MBA from Stanford University. She has been named in TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world and has been recognised with the prestigious GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023.

She serves on the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Jio MAMI, and the Dia Art Foundation.

Akash M Ambani

Akash M Ambani has served as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022. He was earlier serving as non-Executive Director on RJIL board since October 2014. He also serves on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Industries’ digital services business.

At Jio, he spearheads the creation of products and services that leverage new-age

technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and the Internet of Things to bring about a generational shift in commerce, education, and healthcare across India. Under his leadership, Jio crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016, and today serves over 450 million customers.

He is part of the RJIL Executive Committee, the governing and operating council. He is also a member of the Product Leadership Group and is closely involved in the development of products and all digital services applications.

In addition to the digital services business, Akash Ambani has been part of the leadership team of Reliance Industries’ retail businesses serving on the Board of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited as a Director since October 2014.

He is also keenly involved in various employee engagement initiatives. He is an avid sportsperson and has played a key role in the management of Mumbai Indians, contributing immensely in their winning the IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well as CLT20 2011 and CLT20 2013 Championships.

Akash Ambani received a Bachelor’s in Economics from Brown University, USA. He is also a member of the President’s Leadership Council of the Brown University. He has been named in TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world, and Fortune’s 40 Under-40 young leaders who stood out for their impact on business.

Anant M Ambani

Anant M Ambani has served as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He has also served on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries and its global operations in renewable and green energy. Under his leadership, Reliance aims to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035 by building world-scale capabilities in the production of clean fuels and materials of the future, developing next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies, creating holistic and circular materials businesses, and maximising crude to chemicals conversion.

He is also keenly involved in various employee engagement initiatives to bring in a young and vibrant culture. He has been intensely passionate about animal welfare from a very young age and is currently involved with several compassionate initiatives to rehabilitate at-risk animals and providing them care and dignity in their residual life.

Anant Ambani received his Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, USA.

