ITR filing 2022-23: All You Need To Know About Form 16

If you are one of those who are working, you must be waiting to file your Income Tax Return (ITR). This is because employers will only provide Form 16 to employees up until June 15. As a result, those in employment will only be permitted to file ITRs after June 15. Till July 31st, salaried individuals may file their taxes. The employer must provide Form 16 to the employees on or before June 15. Salary taxpayers don’t have the access to the ITR filing option on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website for the assessment year 2023–2024.

For those of you who don’t know, Form 16 is issued by companies to their employees. It certifies the TDS deducted from the salary of the employee. It also shows that the company has deducted TDS and given it to the government. Form-16 form has two parts. Part A and Part B. Part A contains the TAN of the establishment, its and the employee’s PAN, address, assessment year, period of employment and brief details of TDS deposited to the government. Part B contains the detailed breakup of salary, exemption allowances available under section 10 and deductions allowed under the Income Tax Act.

Companies provide Form 16 to their employees. It verifies the TDS taken from the employee’s salary. Additionally, it demonstrates that the business has taken TDS and paid it to the government. There are two components to Form-16 — both Parts A and B. The TAN of the establishment, each employee’s PAN, residence, assessment year, length of work, and a brief description of the TDS deposited to the government are all found in Part A. The entire breakdown of pay, section 10 exemption allowances, and income tax act deductions is included in Part B.

Form 16 must be provided to employees by all employers (businesses). The employer may be punished if Form 16 is not issued. A daily fine of Rs 100 may be imposed per Section 272 of the Income Tax Act. Employees may protest to the Assessing Officer about the company if Form 16 is not received. If someone misplaces Form 16, they can request a replacement from their employer. Both companies will offer a worker Form 16 if they change positions throughout a fiscal year.

There should be no differences between Form 16 and the return, so carefully review it. Check the PAN number, salary, and tax exemption information after receiving Form 16. Additionally, look through the employer’s PAN, TAN, signature, and stamp. Additionally, the employee needs to advise the employer of the new investment. There will be a discrepancy in the returns if the employer is not aware.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here