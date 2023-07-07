ITR To EPFO Statements, Digilocker To Soon Become One-stop Platform

Filing income tax returns (ITR) may become easier with DigiLocker shortly. This digital platform is expected to provide access to income tax returns, as well as include statements from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job cards. The government aims to enhance the capabilities of DigiLocker to provide seamless access to digital documents for users.

“Documents of income tax returns, EPFO statements, and MGNREGA job cards will soon be available on DigiLocker…Making passports and voter IDs available is also a work in progress," a government official told ET. “This will make it easy to provide proof of employment, apply for a loan, and get provident funds," the official added.

DigiLocker, the online document repository, has gained popularity with over 174 million registered users and witnessed the issuance of 5.62 billion documents, as per reports. The government is actively promoting DigiLocker and online documentation as part of the Digital India initiative. In the future, it is anticipated that DigiLocker will come pre-installed on mobile phones.

Government departments, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, financial service providers, employers and embassies are registered requesters that need verified digital documents and certificates. They can obtain these documents in real time from the issuing agency through DigiLocker. With user consent, government agencies can directly verify data from the issuers.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is an online platform that allows you to securely store your documents in a virtual locker. It offers the convenience of keeping all your government and important documents in digital format, accessible through your phone whenever necessary.

How is DigiLocker Used?

To begin using Digilocker, you need to create an account using your Aadhaar card. Once registered, you can store essential documents like your driving licence, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, and various government certificates securely in your DigiLocker. It offers a convenient and organised digital space for easy access whenever required.

How To Open an Account on DigiLocker?

To create a DigiLocker account, visit digilocker.gov.in or digitallocker.gov.in, click SIGN UP, enter your details, choose OTP or fingerprint verification with your Aadhaar number, and then log in with your username and password.