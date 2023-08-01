Jaynti Kanani, The Gujarat Man Hailed As One Of India’s First Crypto Billionaires

It is believed that luck favours the one who works hard and finds their way out despite the circumstances. A similar story is that of Polygon co-founder Jaynti Kanani. Polygon is a blockchain platform that aims to create a multi-chain blockchain system that is compatible with Ethereum. The company has become quite popular in the cryptocurrency world and has been hugely profitable. So, let’s look at the success story of one of its founders, Jaynti Kanani, who faced poverty in his childhood and is now one of India’s first crypto billionaires.

Jaynti Kanani belonged to a poor family and lived on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. His father used to work in a diamond factory and could barely make ends meet with the earnings. According to reports, there were times when he didn’t even have the money to pay for his school fee. Somehow, he completed his school education and then joined a college to do engineering.

In an interview, Jaynti revealed that he started working in Pune for an initial salary of Rs 6,000. He added that there was a lot of pressure on him as his father had retired due to vision problems, and they had also taken on debt for his sister’s marriage.

Jaynti further added that he used to work on multiple side projects and worked with several startups as well. At one point in time, he was in huge debt as he had taken loans for his marriage.

But after working hard for so many years, he finally started a crypto firm named Polygon alongside three software engineers: Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic. The main purpose of Polygon is to make the use of Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, more accessible to the public and to develop other decentralised apps (DApps) like decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The company came into the limelight after it received sizable funding from billionaire investor Mark Cuban in 2021. According to reports, the company has also raised around $450 million from more than 40 venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and more. The current market cap of Polygon is $6.40 billion implying a high value for the company.