Jeevan Pramaan or Digital Life Certificate is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of the union/ state governments or any other government organisation can take benefit of this facility. The service is aimed at simplifying the process of pension disbursement and enabling pensioners to provide their life certificate digitally from anywhere, anytime.

Traditionally, pensioners had to physically visit their respective pension-disbursing agencies every year to submit their life certificate, which was a tedious and time-consuming process. However, the Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Scheme known as Jeevan Pramaan seeks to address this very problem by digitising the whole process of securing the life certificate.

Jeevan Pramaan has made the pension disbursement process hassle-free for pensioners and has eliminated the need for physical visits, reducing the chances of fraud and errors in the pension disbursement process.

From Where To Get A Jeevan Pramaan (Digital Life Certificate)?

To use Jeevan Pramaan, a pensioner may visit the nearest Jeevan Pramaan centre or Citizen Service Centre or contact the bank branch where their pension is credited. They can also download the Jeevan Pramaan mobile app and provide their life certificate through the app.

Once the life certificate is submitted, it is automatically uploaded to the database, and the pensioner’s pension is credited without any delay.

You can obtain a DLC from any of the following ways;

Various Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located across India Office of Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) such as Post Office, Banks, Treasury etc. It can also be generated from home/any location on a Windows PC/Laptop( version 7 and above) or Android Mobile ( KitKat and above )

Aadhaar number or VID is a must for generating/obtaining the Digital Life Certificate.

How To Get Jeevan Pramaan through Face Authentication?

The EPFO has listed the following simple steps to download digital life certificate;

Use any 5 MP front camera smartphone with an internet connection Keep ready your Aadhaar number registered with Pension Disturbing Authority (like Bank or Post Office) Download AadhaarFaceRd from Google Play Store Download Jeevan Pramaan Face Application from the official website of https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/download Carry out operator authentication and scan face of operator (Pensioner can be operator also) Fill in pensioner details Submit after capturing photograph from front camera

How to get Jeevan Pramaan through Face Authentication? #epfowithyou #EPFO #SocialSecurity #AmritMahotsav @byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @LabourMinistry @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/WLes0jfZnR

After the above listed steps, you will receive a message on the mobile number with a link for downloading Jeevan Pramaan.

Read all the Latest Business News here