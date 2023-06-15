Jettwings Airways, 1st Ever Airlines From Northeast, Gets Approval To Fly

Jettwings Airways, a new airline in the aviation sector, announced that it received the no objection certificate (NOC) on Wednesday to operate Schedule Commuter Air Transport Services in the country. The Guwahati-based airline is aiming to begin its services in October this year. Jettwings Airways plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers under the government’s UDAN scheme to several destinations in the Northeast and eastern regions initially, reported PTI.

Once approved for flight operations, Jettwings will be the first-ever company from the Northeast region.

Jettwings Airways plans to introduce a fleet of modern aircraft, including turbofan and turbo-propelled ones, to offer premium economy services for regional travel, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline has a vision to revolutionise regional connectivity by delivering superior service, comfort and convenience for the passengers.

The Chairman and founder of Jettwings Airways, Sanjive Narain, at a press conference in Delhi, said, “We believe that under the UDAN scheme, we have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the Northeast region by improving connectivity and creating new economic opportunities."

He also mentioned that they have arranged funding of Rs 100 crore for the company and plan to gradually expand the service and make it a success. The Chairman also shared that their strength is that they understand the market and requirements of the people in the northeast region.

He also explained that they will offer business class on their planes along with the premium economy where the seats will be the same as economy but better on-board services will be provided.

Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the central government has made efforts to improve air connectivity by linking regional airports which has significantly improved trade for particular regions. This has also boasted the economic growth and development of the tourism sector.