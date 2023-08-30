CHANGE LANGUAGE
JLL Gets Contract from Rolls-Royce for Facilities Management of Real Estate in 6 Countries Including India
1-MIN READ

JLL Gets Contract from Rolls-Royce for Facilities Management of Real Estate in 6 Countries Including India

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Rolls-Royce (Photo: www.rolls-royce.com)

As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries

Global property consultant JLL on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to provide facilities management (FM) services to Rolls-Royce’s real estate portfolio across six countries, including India.

In a statement, JLL said it has been “appointed by Rolls-Royce…to run global facilities management (FM) operations across the company’s real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States." As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries, it added.

Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.

JLL, a Fortune 500® company, has an annual revenue of USD 20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
