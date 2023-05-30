Kalka Shimla Toy Train To Have Vistadome Coaches; Trial Run Completed

One of the most beautiful mountain destinations in India is Shimla. The pristine snow-capped peaks, encircled by lush greenery, and clear skies make the place a favourite tourist spot. The journey becomes more enjoyable if you hop on the Kalka Shimla Toy Train. This Toy Train has been running across the heart of Shimla for almost 115 years. According to Shimla tourism, the Toy Train runs for 60 miles, passing through over 100 tunnels, and crossing 800 bridges.

Now, the iconic train is up for a new makeover. Yes, commuters willing to travel via the Kalka Shimla Toy Train will now find Vistadome coaches, changing the entire look and feel of the premises inside. Luxurious Vistadome coaches are the new addition to the Toy Train.

These newly-made coaches are built in Punjab’s Kapurthala city at the Rail Coach Factory. They were sent for a trial run on May 29. Last year in December the Kalka Toy Train with Vistadome coaches was also operated for a trial run, but the coaches were not equipped with seats and the train ran empty. Now, for the second trial run, the coaches have been provided with seats and other unique facilities.

These Vistadome coaches are believed to be top-notch in terms of amenities. Red in colour, with the installation of large glass windows and ceilings, they are a marvel to look at. The glass panes and roof make it easier for the holidayers to experience the breathtaking scenery outside from within the train. The train is also equipped with power doors and windows. AC coaches are the new addition to make your journey more comfortable. 30 narrow gauge panoramic coaches will also be included.

Speaking about the technicalities, the latest renovation of the Kal ka Shimla Toy Train will have an effective brake system which will also be quite lightweight. The commuters inside will not be able to hear any noise or chaos from the outside, nor will they feel any vibration, rendering a smooth travel experience. These coaches have 180-degree swivel chairs, enabling the passengers to rotate their seats upon their wish. CCTV and the fire alarm have also been installed for security purposes.

Of the seven coaches, 6 are meant for passengers while one is meant for the power-cum-luggage coach van. There will be two premium AC and two non-AC coaches. 12 seats are allotted for the premium AC coaches, 24 in the AC chair car, and 30 in the non-AC coach.