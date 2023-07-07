Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Result: Revenue Up 31%, Growth In Operations Stood At 34%

Kalyan Jewellers’ shares received attention on Friday as the jewellery manufacturer announced a 31 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the June quarter. This growth was attributed to the sustained momentum in footfalls and revenue across the Indian and Middle Eastern markets.

Additionally, Kalyan Jewellers reported a 34 percent growth in its operations in India.

Kalyan Jewellers, in a filing to BSE, said that its operational momentum remained consistent and enduring throughout the quarter, including the period of Akshaya Tritiya. This highlights the robustness of its category within the broader consumption landscape.