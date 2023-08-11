Kareena Kapoor Joins The StartUp Pluckk As An Investor And Brand Ambassador

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress has a huge fan following in the country, and she is known for her fantastic acting abilities and personality. She has worked in many films and has given some of the most iconic characters in Bollywood. Apart from working in films, the actress has been a brand ambassador for various brands in the country. She also runs a successful talk show - What Women Want. Now, there has been news that the Jab We Met actress is all set to expand her ventures and has invested in a company named Pluckk that sells fruits and vegetables.

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor has bought stakes in a renowned vegetable and fruit company, Pluckk. Alongside investing in the company, the actress will also be a brand ambassador. The exact financial terms of the deal have yet to be revealed by both parties, but this collaboration has turned out to be a significant development for both Kareena and Pluckk. Her participation not only strengthens her position as an investor in the business world and brand representative in the fruits and vegetables business, but it also marks an important milestone for Pluckk.

Talking about investing in a fruit and vegetable business, Kareena said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Pluckk as both an investor and brand ambassador. The brand’s commitment to delivering safe and premium-quality fruits and vegetables resonates with me, especially as a mother. I eagerly anticipate contributing to Pluckk’s incredible journey of promoting healthy eating habits across India."

Pluckk, which was founded in 2021, has emerged as a digital leader in the lifestyle-oriented fresh produce market. Initially, Pluckk received seed funding from Exponentia Ventures. The main focus of the company has always been based on the “farm-to-table" idea, which means distributing a varied range of premium fruits and vegetables directly to consumers without the need for intermediaries.

Reportedly, the company has a vast product inventory of over 400 items across 15+ categories, including essential products, exotic options, hydroponic offerings, and pre-cut and blended variations. The newly formed brand also offers the option of revolutionary DIY meal kits that are properly approved by their food-tech facilities.