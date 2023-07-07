CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Budget 2023: Big Relief For Gig Workers, To Get Insurance Cover, Check Details
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Budget 2023: Big Relief For Gig Workers, To Get Insurance Cover, Check Details

Published By: Business Desk

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo)

Life insurance and accident insurance for gig workers: Rs 2 lakh each, totaling Rs 4 lakh.

Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

“In order to provide social security to the ‘gig workers’ in the unorganised sector, ie, employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of total Rs four lakh will be provided…” Siddaramaiah said.

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 07, 2023, 16:36 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 16:38 IST