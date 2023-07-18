Karnataka Farmer Turns Old Bicycle Into Weed Removing Machine

While surfing the internet, we have often stumbled upon various videos of ingenious problem-solving desi jugaad. Indians are known to work around scrapped items or innovate a new product which helps them make their life easier. The desi jugaad is also used when one is not financially stable to afford the costly machines available in the market. Now, a farmer of Sanikere village in Challakere taluka of Chitradurga district, Karnataka is doing smart work instead of hard work and has come up with a desi jugaad to make his life a little simpler.

According to News18 Kannada, it is difficult for farmers to hire labourers who can remove weeds from the farmland. The farmer named Shivraj saw a bicycle kept to be scrapped. He then modified it according to his need and made it into a machine which can be used for removing weeds from his farm. Shivraj made a self-propelled bicycle machine to remove the weeds.

It took Shivraj around four days to remove weeds from his four acres of land producing groundnut using the bicycle-turned machine. This is a cheaper method than hiring a bullock cart which costs around Rs 3,500 a day.

The experiment done by Shivraj has grabbed the attention of other farmers in the region who are willing to try the method with the cycle.

Earlier a video went viral of a man with a portable atta chakki machine. It was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. The man cleverly attached the atta chakki machine to his bike. In the video, he was seen placing a handful of grains into the machine’s inlet and within a few seconds, the machine produced the grains into a fine powder.

My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine.’ What an innovation. pic.twitter.com/bSnpcawgZR — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) June 9, 2023

“My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine’. What an innovation," the tweet read. The video has reached more than 5 lakh views since it was uploaded.