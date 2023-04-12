Who was Keshub Mahindra? Key Things to Know About India's Oldest Billionaire

Former Mahindra Group Chairman Keshub Mahindra died on Wednesday, April 12, at the age of 99. The veteran businessman, with a net worth of $1.2 billion, had recently re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023 as the oldest Indian billionaire. Born in 1923, he served as the chairman of Mahindra Group from 1963 to 2012. Keshub Mahindra then assumed the position of the group’s Chairman Emeritus. The Mahindra Group is currently led by his nephew Anand Mahindra.

INSPACe chairman Pawan Goenka confirmed the news, via a tweet, and said that the late industrialist had no match. “The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti, (sic)” he wrote.

Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu also mourned the death of Keshub Mahindra. “Indian Industry lost a Great leader. He revolutionised Indian industry with human touch. Such humble and kind person. I got my first Innovation award from him. … Om Shanthi. . My condolences to family and friends (sic).”

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond recalled Keshub Mahindra’s life and “endearing personality”.

Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) April 12, 2023

Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Keshub Mahindra was the Founder and Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO). He was also the vice-chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. The veteran industrialist was also on the Apex Advisory Council of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He occupied the post of President Emeritus of the Employers’ Federation of India. Keshub Mahindra was an Honorary Fellow of the All India Management Association as well as a member of the Council of the United World Colleges (International), which is located in the United Kingdom.

Keshub Mahindra transformed Mahindra Group from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a global conglomerate during his tenure as chairman. He was also appointed by the government to serve on several committees such as the Central Advisory Council of Industries and the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP. He was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’honneur in 1987 by the French government. The latte industrialist was a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010.

