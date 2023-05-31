CHANGE LANGUAGE
Key Infra Sector Growth Slows Down To 6-month Low Of 3.5% In April
Key Infra Sector Growth Slows Down To 6-month Low Of 3.5% In April

PTI

May 31, 2023

New Delhi, India

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022 while in March 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent.

    Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

    Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed.

