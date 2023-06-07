CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Kharif MSP Announced: Cabinet Raises Paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/Quintal, Moong Dal Sees Highest Rise
1-MIN READ

Kharif MSP Announced: Cabinet Raises Paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/Quintal, Moong Dal Sees Highest Rise

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Piyush Goyal (Image: PTI)

Piyush Goyal (Image: PTI)

The Union Cabinet has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24

The Union Cabinet has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

The cabinet approved Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 and the highest increase in moong MSP at Rs 8,558 per quintal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the press after the meeting. He said that the Union Cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24 and the move is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification.

MSP for soybean currently stands at Rs 4,600 per quintal, sesamum at Rs 8,635 per quintal, niger seed at Rs 7,734 per quintal, and cotton stands at Rs 6,620 per quintal. The MSP for cotton (long staple) currently stands at Rs 7,020 per quintal.

top videos

    Karif crops are sown between June and July, and harvesting is done during September-October. MSP covers various cereals, pulses and oilseeds, apart from raw cotton, jute, copra and de-husked coconut, among others.

    Last week, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1 lakh crore programme to create the world’s largest grain storage capacity in the cooperative sector to reduce crop damages and prevent distress sales by farmers, besides strengthening the country’s food security. The government is planning to create 700 lakh tonne of grain storage capacity in the cooperative sector over the next five years and said the move will also help in creating job opportunities in rural India.

    About the Author
    Aparna Deb
    Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Union Cabinet Announcement
    first published:June 07, 2023, 14:40 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 14:54 IST