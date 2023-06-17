Kiara Advani Roped In As Brand Ambassador For Galaxy Chocolates

Galaxy chocolates, a global confectionery company Mars Wrigley’s brand, has ropped in Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. Announcing the collaboration, Kiara Advani has also shared a short teaser video and later a full advertisement video on her official social media pages.

Following this, the actor is seen in a television commercial, conceptualised by the brand’s creative agency DDB Tribal, in a setting indulging in the chocolates in Istanbul.

Varun Kandhari, director marketing of Mars Wrigley India, said, “We are really delighted to have Kiara as the face of our globally loved Galaxy chocolate in the India market. Her elegance and charm seamlessly compliment the brand’s persona. Through this latest campaign featuring Kiara Advani, we bring to life the effortless pleasure Galaxy chocolates deliver with their signature smooth recipe."

He added that through associations and portfolio, the company has been continuously driving relevance for our Galaxy chocolates in the minds of the Indian consumer. “With this new development, we intend to further strengthen affinity toward Galaxy chocolates as an iconic chocolate brand that is loved all over the world for its smooth chocolate experience."

In the ad film, Advani is seen in a playful hide-and-seek gesture between her and the moon as the latter casts a spotlight on the Galaxy chocolate and is fixated on it, showcasing the out-of-this-world experience that the chocolate promises thereby establishing itself as the brand of choice for pleasure seekers across the country.

Advani said, “The only sweet craving I have is for chocolate, I love indulging, even if it’s a small piece of chocolate after every meal. Chocolate has a far deeper place in all our hearts as it denotes our childhood memories. This association holds a special place in my heart as I am a loyal consumer of Galaxy chocolate and you will always find a bar or two in my refrigerator. It brings me immense happiness to be part of such an iconic and globally loved brand."

Iraj Fraz, creative head of DDB Tribal, said, “Kiara Advani is here to lend her charm for the smoothest chocolate ever. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is a film to be watched, consumed, and enjoyed."

The Indian chocolate market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022, as per research firm IMARC Group.