Know How Much You Have To Pay To Buy Land On The Moon

The moon is among the most beautiful objects in outer space that are visible from the earth. It is full of rocks and craters illuminating light due to the reflection of the sun. Recently, India became the first country in the world to land on the southern pole of the moon. This came under Chandrayaan-3, which is the third Indian lunar exploration programme conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Overall, India became the fourth country after the US, the Soviet Union, and China to land on the moon. There have been various reports about people buying land on the moon. Reportedly, it was found that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also bought land on the moon. Apart from him, Shah Rukh Khan was also given some space on the moon by one of his fans. Now, let’s look at the price and process of buying land on the Moon.

According to reports, companies like Luna Society International and the International Lunar Lands Registry claim to sell land on the moon. People believe that soon there will be life on the moon, and people can actually settle there. Sushant Singh Rajput had bought the land through the International Lunar Lands Registry. Reportedly, his part is at the Sea of Muscovy on the moon. Apart from him, Rajiv Bagdi from Hyderabad and Lalit Mohta from Bengaluru had also bought the land on the moon.

One thing that is important to note is that international organizations believe that no one can legally own a moon. This is because the world outside the earth is the heritage of the entire human race and can’t be owned by any one person or any one country. According to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, no country or person can legally own a satellite or a planet in space. Along with India, 110 other countries have signed this treaty.

As per The Lunar Registry, the cost of one acre of land on the moon is USD 37.50, i.e., around Rs 3100. Due to such low prices, many people are getting attracted to it and claiming the land on the moon.