Ration cards are legal documents issued by state governments in India to households eligible to acquire subsidised food grain from the Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). They are also used as ID cards for many Indians. However, it is important to realise that not everyone is eligible for a ration card. This is only for a specified income bracket, the limit of which varies by state. It generally caters to the underprivileged section of society.

There always comes a time when you need to add a new name to your existing ration card. It happens when there is a new member in the family, through marriage or childbirth. It is essential to update the name and details of a new member of the family on the ration card. So, let us see how it works.

To add a new member’s name to the ration card, you must update your Aadhaar card. For example, if a female changes her surname after marriage, she must enter her husband’s name rather than her father’s in her Aadhaar card and update her address. Following that, the data of the new Aadhaar card must be presented to the Food Department officer stationed in the husband’s region.

If you want, you can add the name of a new member after online verification. You must delete your name from your old ration card and apply for a fresh new card. However, your phone number must be registered for this to work. You must go to the state’s official food supply website for this.

To add the child’s name, the ration card of the head of the house (both photocopy and original), the child’s birth certificate, and both parents’ Aadhaar cards will be required. To add the name of the daughter-in-law, the certificate of removal of the name from the ration card that was in the parents’ house earlier, the marriage certificate, the original and photocopies of the husband’s ration card, and the woman’s Aadhar card are required.

