When it comes to investments, we always look for those that not only keep our money safe but also generate positive returns over time. There is a whole array of investment schemes out there and it can be an intimidating task to decide on and choose what is best suited for you. LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) is generally considered one of the safest and most reliable when it comes to insurance schemes. Apart from getting good life insurance coverage, you can also create savings for yourself. LIC has various schemes, each one with a different target market and benefits. Here, we list out three schemes of LIC that you can get good returns from.

LIC New Jeevan Anand

In the LIC New Jeevan Anand plan, you also get a guarantee of return along with security. The age to invest in this plan should be between 18 to 50 years. The policy term can be anywhere between 15 to 35 years. The sum assured under this plan can range from Rs 1 lakh to an unlimited amount, and the maturity age is 75 years.

LIC Jeevan Umang

The policyholder is insured under the LIC Jeevan Umang life insurance plan until the age of 100. The primary advantage of this plan is that it provides both money and insurance coverage to assist the insured’s family in their absence. In the event of an emergency, the assured benefits serve as a reliable financial safety net. By purchasing this policy, policyholders can guarantee a lifetime yearly income up to age 100 for themselves or their children. These benefits are handed out for surviving each year until the coverage expires.

LIC New Children’s Money-Back Plan

This is a standard money-back child plan that provides financial security for children. The policy can be taken by any parent or legal guardian on behalf of a child between the age of 0 to 12 years. You can invest in this plan from Rs 1 lakh to an unlimited amount. The age of maturity is 25 years.

