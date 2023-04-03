Know The Combined Net Worth Of Rumoured Couple Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted together recently, only a week after they were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant, which started dating rumours. The rumoured pair was photographed leaving the airport in Mumbai.

Recently, after photos of Raghav and the Uunchai actor went viral on social media, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also made fun of the AAP member in the Rajya Sabha. According to rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close companions ever since. Additionally, Parineeti and Raghav follow one another on Instagram. Are you aware of the combined net worth of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? If not then read further.

According to the data provided on MyNeta.info, Raghav Chadha stated that he was debt-free and owned a home valued at Rs. 37 lakh. Raghav Chadha’s affidavit states that the entire value of his movable assets is Rs 36,99,471. Only one Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of gold jewellery, valued at about Rs 4,95,000, are owned by Raghav Chadha. He has also put an additional Rs. 6 lakh in bonds, debt instruments, and shares. Further, it is reported that Parineeti Chopra has a net worth of Rs 60 crore and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Lately, Parineeti was spotted sporting a white pair of sneakers, a big pair of glasses, and a black jacket over a black T-shirt and blue jeans. She appeared to be blushing as the paparazzi called her name as she strolled with her eyes fixed on the ground. Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav was spotted wearing a khaki shirt and blue trousers. He extended his hands in greeting the cameras. Without engaging the photographers, they both departed in the same vehicle. The Mumbai paparazzi also enquired about Parineeti regarding her wedding reports.

In Chamkila, Parineeti will appear with Diljit Dosanjh. The late Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila are the focus of Imtiaz Ali’s film. Diljit will play the part of Chamkila, and Parineeti will play Amarjot. On March 8, 1988, Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur, and the musicians in their ensemble were all murdered.

