Kolkata couple turns Rs 4 lakh investment to Rs 4 crore revenue in one year

Kolkata residents Ruchi Jain and Akash Jain embarked on their entrepreneurial journey by launching the baby carrier brand, Butt Baby. With a modest investment of just Rs 4 lakhs, they achieved an impressive milestone of Rs 4 crores revenue in one year. This success can be attributed to the effective and practical use of their Instagram following.

Their path to success was not without obstacles, as Akash had faced setbacks in his previous businesses and had accumulated substantial debt from investing in shares. Similarly, Ruchi had also experienced failure in her clothing business. The Covid-19 pandemic further added to their difficulties and made their journey more challenging. However, they did not give up while facing the troubles and even being at the verge of going bankrupt. The couple remained determined to establish a successful brand of their own.

Entrepreneurship had always been their passion, and the birth of their two daughters provided them with the perfect opportunity to work on their business along with parenting. Recognising a gap in the market for highly functional, age-appropriate, and safe baby carriers, Ruchi and Akash decided to seize the opportunity and create their own brand.

Akash’s personal experience with his slipped disc condition, which limited his ability to carry his children for extended periods, highlighted the shortcomings of existing baby carriers in terms of functionality as children grow.

The couple dedicated significant time to research and designing the perfect baby carrier and made the decision to manufacture it themselves. Considering the investment required to build a business from scratch while raising two children, they opted for social media marketing. They began sharing relatable real-life comic illustrations on Instagram, showcasing the challenges, love, struggles, and experiences of new parents who were also striving to establish their professional lives.

By creating engaging and relatable content, Ruchi and Akash effectively connected with their target audience and built a strong online presence. Their relatable approach resonated with parents, allowing them to form a community of like-minded individuals eagerly anticipating the launch of Butt Baby. The success of Butt Baby can be attributed not only to the couple’s entrepreneurial spirit and determination, but also to their use of social media as a platform to reach and engage with their target audience. Through their innovative and practical baby carrier design, Ruchi and Akash have established themselves as pioneers in the industry, catering to the needs of parents and ensuring the comfort and safety of their children.

Despite their past setbacks, Ruchi and Akash have proven that resilience, perseverance, and a deep understanding of their target market can lead to remarkable achievements.