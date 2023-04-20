CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Koo Lays Off 300 Employees or 30% of Its Staff Amid Funding Crunch: Report

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The TigerGlobal-backed Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform.

The step was taken as the "global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work toward proving unit economics"

Koo, a Twitter’s rival company in India, has laid off about 30 per cent of its staff or 260 employees, according to a Bloomberg report. It, attributing Koo’s spokesperson, added that the step was taken as the “global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work toward proving unit economics".

The company struggles with losses and an inability to raise funds.

The Koo spokesperson said the startup has supported the dismissed employees through compensation packages, extended health benefits and aid in finding new jobs, according to the Bloomberg report.

The TigerGlobal-backed Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English. The app has over 60 million downloads.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. layoffs
  2. koo
first published:April 20, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 14:01 IST