Koo Lays Off 300 Employees or 30% of Its Staff Amid Funding Crunch: Report

Koo, a Twitter’s rival company in India, has laid off about 30 per cent of its staff or 260 employees, according to a Bloomberg report. It, attributing Koo’s spokesperson, added that the step was taken as the “global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work toward proving unit economics".

The company struggles with losses and an inability to raise funds.

The Koo spokesperson said the startup has supported the dismissed employees through compensation packages, extended health benefits and aid in finding new jobs, according to the Bloomberg report.

The TigerGlobal-backed Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English. The app has over 60 million downloads.

