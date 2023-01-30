L&T Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24.2% YoY To Rs 2,553 Crore; Revenue Up 17%

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday posted a 24.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.92 crore for the October-December 2022 period (Q3 FY23). Its revenue from operations in the December 2022 quarter increased 17 per cent to Rs 46,389.72 crore, compared with Rs 39,562.92 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T’s net profit had stood at Rs 2,054.74 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

“Larsen & Toubro achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 46,390 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent, aided by improved execution in the infrastructure projects segment and continued growth momentum in the information and technology and technology services (IT&TS) portfolio," the company said in the filing.

The company received orders worth Rs 60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received across multiple segments like oil and gas, public spaces, hydel and tunnels, irrigation systems, ferrous metals and power transmission and distribution.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational company engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

Read all the Latest Business News here