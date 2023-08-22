La Bonnotte Potatoes To Yamashita Spinach, World's 5 Most Expensive Vegetables

In the past, the sharp increase in tomato prices had attracted widespread attention. In many parts of the country, the cost of tomatoes had risen dramatically to exceed Rs 250 per kilogram. But, it might be an astonishing fact to discover that there are specific vegetables with such high costs that commoners wouldn’t even consider buying them. Here, we are providing you with details about five such vegetables.

La Bonnotte Potatoes

Potatoes are commonly known for containing vitamin C. The spotlight is taken by a unique type known as La Bonnotte Potatoes, which costs between Rs 50,000 to 90,000 per kg. This potato variant is exceptionally rare, growing only along a secluded coast in France. What makes it even more intriguing is that it is available in the market for just 10 days each year.

Matsutake Mushroom

Originating in Japan, the Matsutake mushroom grows during the autumn months. Unfortunately, this particular mushroom type is slowly vanishing. The annual yield of these mushrooms has now plummeted to less than 1000 tonnes. Currently, it holds an estimated price between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh for a pound.

Hop Shoots

Native to North America, hop shoots exhibit a vivid green colour and are characterized by their cone-shaped flowers. Their primary use revolves around the production of beverages like beer. Possessing a noteworthy range of medicinal properties, hop shoots carry considerable significance. Furthermore, they serve a purpose in the realm of pharmaceutical formulations. Hop Shoots are valued at an estimated price of Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

Wasabi Root

Wasabi root, recognized as one of the most demanding vegetables to cultivate, remains a scarcity in worldwide agriculture. This delicate plant, prone to diseases, necessitates precise moisture levels and specific nutrients to flourish. Its value is estimated between Rs 7,000 - 8,000 per kg.

Yamashita spinach

The sought-after Asafumi Yamashita spinach, known for its abundant fibre content—a beneficial element for human well-being—holds a price tag of Rs 3,000 per kilogram. Its cost makes it difficult for a majority to include it regularly in their diet due to its expense. The labour-intensive cultivation of this leafy green further contributes to its premium cost.