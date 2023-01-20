Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Tests 18,100; Hindustan Zinc Down 8%

Live now
By: Business Desk
Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 09:33 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. Various sectors of the Indian economy and the citizens are expecting some announcements according to their requirements. While there is a demand for an increase in the tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure, reduction in the cost of doing business, and hassle-free disbursement of loans at affordable rates for businesses, different sectors have urged measures for their respective industries. Read More
Benchmark indices opened flat in Friday’s trade amid mixed global cues. Key indices Nifty50 was flat above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 30 points to trade around 60,825 levels.
Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings said on Thursday he will step down as chief executive, handing the reins of the streaming service to longtime partner and co-CEO Ted Sarandos and the company’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters.
Ahead of the main budget announcement, brokerages have come out with stock and identified them as pre-budget picks. LKP Securities is bullish on six stocks. These stocks are from diverse sectors like FMCG, infrastructure, Agri, and power among others.
The brokerage is expecting a double-digit upside in these six stocks with target prices likely to be achieved in a 3-4 months timeframe. Thes six stocks are Power Finance Corp, ITC, Tata Power, NTPC, Siemens, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.
Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “The union budget 2023-24 should foster investments to accelerate and balance economic recovery across markets. Enhanced focus on programs that aim to increase employment opportunities will give a boost to the rural economy and in turn, increase their purchasing capacity.”
Read all the Latest Business News here