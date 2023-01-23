Business News & Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Govt Likely to Announce PLI Scheme for More Sectors

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. This is the last full Budget of the current tenure of the government. It will be followed by the Economic Survey on January 31. There are some expectations from people across sectors, with individuals also expecting tax relaxations. An increase in tax exemption and deduction limits, PLI scheme for more sectors, infra and rural push are expected in the upcoming budget. Read More