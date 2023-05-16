Latest Layoffs: Amazon Lays Off At Least 500 Employees Across Roles, Says Reports

Amazon has laid off at least 500 employees in India across different verticals, according to media reports. The staff is being laid off from Web Services, Human Resources, and Support departments.

In the latest layoffs, the employees are part of Amazon’s global teams functioning from India.

The latest sackings are part of broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in March, affecting about 9,000 employees. In a memo in March, Jassy said the second phase of the company’s annual planning process, which determined what areas of the business to trim, was completed this month and led to the additional job cuts.

In April, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts the growth from its cloud business AWS would slow further as its business customers braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending.

Like other tech companies, including Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet, Amazon ramped up hiring during the pandemic to meet the demand from homebound Americans that were increasingly buying stuff online to keep themselves safe from the virus. Its workforce - which encompasses warehouse workers as well as corporate roles - doubled to more than 1.6 million people in about two years.

But, demand slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased - and the company began pausing or cancelling its warehouse expansion plans last year to make sure it doesn’t bleed unnecessary money.