Leverage Edu Expands Into UK, Launches Student Accommodation Platform 'Fly Homes'
1-MIN READ

Leverage Edu Expands Into UK, Launches Student Accommodation Platform 'Fly Homes'

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Fly Homes.

Fly Homes has achieved Rs 100 crore work of gross booking value, within six months of starting the pilot, says the company

Leverage Edu, a global study abroad platform, has launched its student accommodation platform ‘Fly Homes’. The company said it has successfully completed a pilot in the UK and has achieved Rs 100 crore work of gross booking value, within six months of starting the pilot.

The company in a statement said Fly Homes has also onboarded over 500 student bodies in their partner universities that help students in getting part-time jobs and internships. The company has plans to expand to other countries in Europe and the US in the next two quarters.

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, said, “We launched Fly Homes with the singular aim of providing end-to-end solutions to students. We want to make sure that students abroad have access to safe and comfortable accommodation, a part-time job to help with daily expenses as well as access to alumni for guidance."

