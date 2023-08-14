CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Govt Appoints R Doraiswamy As LIC MD
1-MIN READ

Govt Appoints R Doraiswamy As LIC MD

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.

Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said the government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the managing director.

He has been appointed as managing director of LIC in place of Ipe Mini with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office on or after September 1, 2023 and up to the date of his superannuation August 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a regulatory filing said.

Also Read: Eligibility To Sum Assured On Maturity, All You Need To Know About LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST