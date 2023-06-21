CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIC Pares 2% Stake in NMDC for Rs 649 Crore; Brings Down Holding to 9.62%
LIC Pares 2% Stake in NMDC for Rs 649 Crore; Brings Down Holding to 9.62%

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 17:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Over 6.06 crore shares or 2.07 per cent stake in NMDC between March 14 and June 20 at an average price of Rs 107.59 a share via open market sale.

Over 6.06 crore shares or 2.07 per cent stake in NMDC between March 14 and June 20 at an average price of Rs 107.59 a share via open market sale.

At this price, over 6.06 crore shares would be valued at around Rs 649 crore

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in iron ore producer NMDC to 9.62 per cent by selling a little over 2 per cent stake for about Rs 649 crore. The state-owned insurer sold over 6.06 crore shares or 2.07 per cent stake in NMDC between March 14 and June 20 at an average price of Rs 107.59 a share via open market sale.

At this price, over 6.06 crore shares would be valued at around Rs 649 crore.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said its shareholding in NMDC has decreased from 11.69 per cent to 9.62 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 21, 2023, 17:23 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 17:23 IST