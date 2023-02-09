The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the final date to link PAN with policies. In its recent notification, LIC advised its customers to link their PAN card with LIC policies before or on March 31, 2023. The corporation has extended the deadline for those who haven’t linked the two. Customers can link their PAN card with policies by following these steps-

By signing in at the direct LIC India website- linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus and following the step-by-step instructions below, one can check the status of their PAN card and LIC policy link online:

Linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus is the direct LIC India URL to log in.

Step 1- Type the policy number in the appropriate field;

Step 2-Enter your birthdate along with your PAN information, CAPTCHA code

Step 3- Select the “Submit" button.

Your phone’s screen or the monitor of your computer will show the status of your LIC PAN connecting.

You will be prompted to “click here to register your PAN with us" if your PAN is not connected to your life insurance policy. After doing so, you will be taken to a new web page where you must provide the information requested.

How to link a LIC policy to a PAN card

You must log in at the direct LIC India website address linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home in order to link your PAN card with LIC insurance. and adhere to the detailed instructions below:

Step 1- Log in at the LIC of India direct URL, linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home;

Step 2- Enter your birthdate and gender using your PAN information

Step 3- Type your email address along with PAN Card details

Step 4- Enter your entire name, phone number, and policy number as it appears on PAN

Step 5- Complete the CAPTCHA and select “Get OTP"; Write the OTP on the provided field and you are done. Your accepted PAN LIC policy link request will show up on the PC or mobile device.

