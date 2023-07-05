LinkedIn Survey: These Are Fastest Growing Jobs For Graduates In India, Check Details Here

For fresh graduates looking to enter the job market, LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, unveiled new data about the fastest growing roles, industries, functions, and skills in India right now. LinkedIn data revealed that currently design, analytics, and Java Script are the top skills for entry-level roles.

LinkedIn’s data also revealed that while hiring in India rebalances to pre-pandemic levels after a remarkable hiring boom during the pandemic, there’s good news for those looking for flexible working. Companies are embracing flexibility in 2023 like never before, with solely on-site roles declining by 10% and hybrid positions surging by 60% for entry-level roles, compared to 2022. This shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements to choose from and pursue.

Top industries

Top industries hiring in India right now include Financial Services, Administrative and Support Services, Technology, Information and Media, and Accommodation. These sectors present promising avenues for fresh graduates with bachelor’s degrees.

The survey added that even for those without a bachelor’s degree, there are plenty of opportunities on the rise in the Administrative and Support Services, Accommodation, and Financial Services industries.

Job profiles

LinkedIn’s data reveals a diverse range of fast-growing jobs for professionals with different educational qualifications. For bachelor’s degree holders, roles like Risk Consultant, Investment Manager, and Finance Administrator are experiencing significant growth. MBA graduates can explore positions such as Technology Associate, Catalog Specialist, and Business Integration Analyst. Those without a degree can find fulfilling careers in roles like Placement Coordinator, User Interface Designer, and Application Engineer.

Regardless of educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth. For bachelor’s degree holders, fields like Product Management, Human Resources, Military and Protective Services, and Consulting offer ample opportunities. There are also plenty of job opportunities across various functions even for individuals without a bachelor’s degree.

In Human Resources, roles like Placement Coordinator and Technical Recruiter are within reach. Finance offers positions such as Treasurer and Finance Manager while Consulting presents opportunities as an Industry Specialist or Life Coach.

“It’s encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today’s job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds. For those beginning their careers, connecting with the right people, seeking guidance from industry experts, and following company pages can play a significant role in finding your way. Equally important is identifying and acquiring the skills that your desired industries and functions demand. Approaching your job hunt with boldness, flexibility, and resilience will set the stage for a promising start to your professional journey,” says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert & India Senior Managing Editor.

LinkedIn’s tips for people beginning their job hunt this year:

Remember that remote jobs are very popular right now, so being flexible about working remotely or open to relocating could give you more job opportunities.

Embrace future possibilities and put yourself out there. Instead of focusing on finding the “perfect” dream job, think about what skills you’ll gain from each opportunity and how you can put those skills and experience to your next opportunity. And make sure those skills stand out on your profile. Be open to different industries.

While the tech industry has seen some decline in hiring, there are other tech-centric, entry-level jobs that might be available across different industries.