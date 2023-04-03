CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Loan Against Mutual Fund: Geojit Launches Instant Digital Loan Facility

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

April 03, 2023

New Delhi, India

Through this facility, investors can avail of quick and hassle-free loans starting from Rs 10,000 in the 100 per cent digital mode.



MF investors are often forced to redeem their investments for instant liquidity and meet their short-term requirements

Geojit Credits, a non-banking financial company, on Monday announced the launch of ‘Loan Against Mutual Fund’ (LAMF). Through this, investors can avail of quick and hassle-free loans starting from Rs 10,000 in the 100 per cent digital mode.

MF investors are often forced to redeem their investments for instant liquidity and meet their short-term requirements. A loan against mutual funds allows investors to raise instant funds at attractive interest rates for their short-term liquidity requirements by keeping their mutual fund investments as collateral.

“With Geojit Online Credits Facility, investors can avail of a loan against mutual funds with instant disbursal from the convenience of their home. Investors will retain the ownership of their mutual funds and earn returns on them, but they cannot redeem the units till the loan is closed," Geojit Credits said in a statement.

Investors can avail of the loan anytime, and the loan amount will be credited to their registered bank account within a few hours. Investors can repay their loan amount without incurring any prepayment or foreclosure charges. Geojit Credits’ loan against mutual funds interest rate starts from just 8.99 per cent per annum. The interest would be charged only on the amount utilised by investors and for the loan duration.

Bejoy Anthraper, business head of Geojit Credits, said, “The need for short-term liquidity of money is growing as demand is picking up and digital transactions are expanding rapidly. Our newest product, digital loan against mutual fund will be of great help to investors who can avail loans at competitive rates and not redeem their MF investments, which is part of their long-term wealth creation and investment plan."

April 03, 2023
