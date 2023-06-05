Low-Cost Umbrella Venture: How To Capitalise On Perfect Season And Reap Rewards

With the changing weather patterns, characterised by intense sunlight and occasional rainfall, there exists a prime opportunity to capitalise on a business venture. Specifically, the umbrella, raincoat, and waterproof school bag industry offer substantial prospects for success. These products witness substantial demand, spanning across rural villages to bustling cities.

Umbrellas prove to be an indispensable accessory, shielding individuals not only from scorching heat but also from unexpected downpours. As the monsoon season approaches, the demand for umbrellas surges significantly. Moreover, in India, umbrellas are utilized extensively during the sweltering summer months, further driving their market appeal. This increased demand presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to establish a business catering to these requirements. By venturing into this market during the opportune season, entrepreneurs can potentially yield substantial profits.

Minimum amount to start this venture:

Starting this business requires a minimal investment of only 5,000 rupees. The scalability of the venture depends on your aspirations and goals. During the rainy season, there is a significant demand for raincoats, umbrellas, mosquito nets, and rubber shoes. You can procure these items from wholesale markets and sell them in local markets to generate substantial profits. Alternatively, you can establish direct partnerships with manufacturers to source the products. By offering superior quality merchandise at varying price ranges, you can maximize your earnings and build a successful business.

Approximate profit:

By selling these products in the local market, you can expect to make a profit margin of approximately 20-25 percent. If you have sewing skills, you can even create raincoats and mosquito nets at home. By sourcing materials from wholesale markets and manufacturing them yourself, you can generate a profitable income. This business has the potential to earn you anywhere between 15,000 to 35,000 rupees per month.

From where to source:

You can source the raw materials for this business from wholesale markets in any major city. Once you have purchased the products from the wholesale market, you can sell them to local retailers in your area. Additionally, you can also acquire materials specifically for making umbrellas or raincoats from these wholesale markets. You have the flexibility to manufacture these products at home, allowing you to generate a substantial profit.