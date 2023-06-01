LPG Commercial Cylinder Slashed By Rs 83.50; Will Domestic Cooking Gas Become Cheaper?

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price: The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been slashed by Rs 83.50. A 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,773 in Delhi, down from Rs 1,856.50 earlier. It is now priced at Rs 1,725 in Mumbai as against Rs 1808.50 earlier.

After today’s reduction, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in the capital Delhi has come down from Rs 1856.50 to Rs 823.50 to Rs 1773.00. Apart from this, the price of commercial cylinders in Kolkata has now come down from Rs 1960.50 to Rs 1875.50, a component of Rs 85. Similarly, the price of commercial gas cylinders for Mumbai has come down from Rs 1808.50 to Rs 83.50 to Rs 1725. In Chennai, this price has now come down from Rs 2021.50 to Rs 84.5 to Rs 1937.

Prior to this, the cost of commercial gas cylinders was cut in the month of May as well. However, there has been no change in the price of LPG cylinders.

Earlier in February, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said in Lok Sabha that domestic LPG can be sold at an “economical price" if international fuel prices come down from their then price of $750 per metric tonne.

Prior to that, the downward revision in April, prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50 on September 1, 2022, by Rs 36 on August 1, and by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6, 2022.

Before April, petroleum and oil marketing companies had hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 on March 1.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price

Indian Oil has not made any change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders even today. Earlier, the price of domestic LPG cylinder was changed on March 1. Then the Oil Marketing Company had increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs.

Indian Oil issues new prices after reviewing the cylinder prices on the first of every month. In this way, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced on the first day of June.

Jet Fuel Prices Slashed Too

top videos

Meanwhile, the prices of jet fuel have also been brought down. Check ATF prices across different cities here

This comes at a time when air fares have been skyrocketing. However, whether or not the move will lead to a drop in air ticket prices remains to be seen.