LPG Cylinder Price Cut By Rs 91.50 In Delhi; 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Becomes Cheaper; Know Rates

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been slashed by Rs 91.5 per unit, effective Saturday (April 1), according to news agency ANI quoting sources. A 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital Delhi.

The report also said the petroleum and oil marketing companies have not made any changes in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

On March 1, 2023, the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 350.5, after which it was being sold at Rs 2,119.5 in Delhi. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG had also got costlier by Rs 50.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been reduced to Rs 98.349.59 per kl, from Rs 1.07 lakh per kl in Delhi.

Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit. The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.

LPG cylinder prices vary from state to state depending on the VAT and transportation costs of the region. It is also calculated on the basis of the prices of crude oil. Retailers revise LPG cylinder prices at the beginning of each month keeping in line with global crude oil prices.

Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

