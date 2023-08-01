LPG Cylinder Price Cut Today: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Becomes Cheaper; Know Rates

LPG Cylinder Rates: Oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19 kg LPG gas cylinders across the country. There has been a reduction of Rs 100 in Delhi. At the same time, a reduction of around Rs 93 has been made in other metros. Now 19 kg cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1680, which was till now available for Rs 1780. These prices have come into effect from 1 August 2023 i.e. from today. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has updated the new rates on its website.

Talking about other metros, the commercial cylinder in Kolkata will be available for Rs 1802.50 instead of Rs 1895.50. After this, instead of Rs 1733.50 in Mumbai, now a 19 kg gas cylinder will be available for Rs 1640.50. The cylinder available for Rs 1945 in Chennai has now become Rs 1852.50 (reduction of Rs 92.50). Significantly, the price of gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 93 in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year.

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised. Prices of cooking gas cylinders for domestic use were last revised on March 1 this year. A non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of every month. LPG cylinder rates were increased for the first time in June after price cuts in April, May and June. LPG cylinder prices were last hiked on March 1 by Rs 50 per cylinder, after which rates were slashed by Rs 91.50 per cylinder in April and by Rs 171.50 in May. LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 83.50 per cylinder in June.

How to Check LPG Prices in Your City?

You can see the price of LPG in your city by visiting the website of IOCL. Not only this, you can also check the list of its previous prices in metros. For this, you have to go to the website of IOCL and go to the option of Indian Oil for You. In this, go down to the list that opens and go to Indian Oil for Media. Here you will see an option with the price of the petroleum product. Click it and you will be able to see the price of all petroleum products here.