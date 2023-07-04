LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rate Increased, Check Details Here

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have raised the selling price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders in Delhi by Rs 7 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder.

According to news agency ANI, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not changed.

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders, utilised by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, had been Rs 1,773 each in Delhi since the previous price reduction in June.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), all state-owned companies, adjust cooking gas prices monthly based on the average international prices from the previous month.

This increase marks the first price hike for commercial LPG since consecutive reductions in April, May, and June of this year.

Both commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month, with the new rates taking effect from June 1.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary across states due to local taxes, and international crude oil prices impact domestic LPG prices.

In May, the price of commercial LPG was drastically reduced by Rs 171.5 per cylinder to Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, down from Rs 2,028.

The cost of domestic cooking gas LPG remains unchanged at Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi. The last modification to domestic LPG rates occurred on March 1, with an increase of Rs 50 per cylinder.