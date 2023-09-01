LPG Gas Price Cut Today: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Becomes Rs 157 Cheaper; Know Rates

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Today once again the price of the gas cylinder has been slashed. However, this reduction has been made in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. Government oil companies updated the prices of domestic gas and commercial-use cylinders on September 1. Due to this change, the price of LPG cylinder in the country’s capital New Delhi has become Rs 1522.50. Earlier, with the increase, the price of commercial gas cylinder had reached Rs 1780 on July 4.

This price cut follows the union cabinet announcement made on August 30, in which the prices of domestic LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 200. After this new decision of the government, there have been major changes in the prices of LPG cylinders (14.2 kg). Domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg are now being sold for Rs 903 in the country’s capital Delhi. Customers are now getting cylinders at a cheaper price of Rs 200 than before.

19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Latest Prices

On September 1, the price of a 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder has been cut by Rs 157. So, the price of commercial cylinder has reduced by Rs 157. In Delhi, instead of Rs 1680, the commercial cylinder now costs Rs 1522.50. In Kolkata, from today the cylinder will be available for Rs 1636 instead of Rs 1802.50. Similarly, earlier its price in Mumbai was Rs 1640.50, which has now come down to Rs 1482. Whereas in Chennai the price of commercial gas cylinder decreased by Rs 157.5. Now it will be available for Rs 1695 instead of Rs 1852.50.

These Are The Latest Rates of Domestic Gas Cylinder

Domestic LPG in Delhi is Rs 903. LPG price in Kolkata is at Rs.929. Rs 902.50 in Mumbai and Rs 918.50 in Chennai. On the evening of 29 August, the government had announced a reduction of Rs 200 in the price of domestic gas cylinder. After which the new rates were implemented on 30 August. More than 10 crore people covered under the Ujjwala scheme will get the benefit of Rs 400 because they were already being given a subsidy of Rs 200.

How to check LPG price:

If you want to see the updated list of LPG price, then you can go to the link iocl.com/prices of petroleum products. Here you will see the updated rates of things like jet fuel, auto gas and kerosene along with LPG price.