LPG Price Cut: Govt Decides To Decrease Cost Of Cooking Gas By Rs 200/Cylinder

In a move to provide relief to consumers, the central government has decided to slash the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under Ujjwala Scheme, CNBC Awaaz reported on August 29, citing sources.

The decision is likely to be confirmed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing scheduled at 3:30 pm today.

Currently, a 14 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1068.50 in Chennai and Rs 1079 in Kolkata.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Earlier this month, oil marketing companies executed a price revision for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged on August 1. This adjustment notably included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from the beginning of August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,680.