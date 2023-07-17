CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Home » Business » LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.1% to Rs 1,152.3 Crore
1-MIN READ

LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.1% to Rs 1,152.3 Crore

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

LTIMindtree had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTIMindtree had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTIMindtree registers a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702 crore during the June 2023 quarter, compared to Rs 7,644 crore the previous year in the June 2022 quarter

IT services firm LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,152.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company registered a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 7,644 crore the previous year in the June 2022 quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:July 17, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated:July 17, 2023, 18:52 IST