Luggage Lost or Stolen From a Train? How to Claim Compensation From Railways

There are specific procedures that travellers must follow to file a claim for compensation if their luggage is stolen from a moving train or at the station. According to the law, after calculating the worth of the missing luggage, Indian Railways must pay passengers for stolen luggage.

How to report a train or railroad station theft of luggage?

According to information on the Indian Railways website, a passenger can approach railway conductors, coach attendants, guards, or GRP escorts in the event of luggage theft, robbery, or dacoits in moving trains. You will be sent the FIR Forms, which you must carefully complete and submit to them.

After receiving the complaint, the police station will take the proper measures. To report a crime to the police, a traveller is not required to halt their journey. To make a complaint, the passenger may also visit the RPF Assistance Posts situated at major railway stations.

Limit on Baggage in Trains:

Only in situations where the amount of the booked luggage has not been specified in advance by the consignor and the prescribing percentage charge has not been paid. The financial liability is limited to Rs 100 per kg. But as long as the claimed amount doesn’t go beyond the stated value of the luggage at the time of booking, the consignor will be qualified to receive the claimed amount provided he/she has paid percentage fees in addition to declaring the value of the consignment. The passenger can inquire about how to pay the percentage fee at the luggage reservation office.

Project Amanat

Under Operation Amanat, the Railway Protection Force has initiated a campaign to make it easier for travellers to find their misplaced bags. On the website of respective railway zones — https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in/ — RPF staff from the relevant divisions post details and photos of lost luggage. Passengers can pick up their luggage from the station by finding it on the website.

Passengers can check to see if their luggage, which went missing or was lost in railroad facilities or trains, is still available at the Lost Property Office centres located at stations.

Read all the Latest Business News here