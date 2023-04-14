LV's Bernard Arnault, World's Richest Person, Adds Over $14 Billion In A Day; Check His Latest Net Worth

Bernard Arnault, the richest person on the Earth, has added a whooping $14.1 billion in his fortune within a day. On Friday, the total net worth of Arnault, who is the CEO of luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy, stood at $240.3 billion, which is up by $14.1 billion or 6.22 per cent, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. He was followed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth was up $3.5 billion or 1.88 per cent to $188.5 billion.

The world’s third-richest person is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $125.5 billion, followed by Oracle’s Larry Ellison ($120.2 billion), Warren Buffett ($112.6 billion), Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($978 million), Telecom’s Carlos Slim Helu & Family ($95.5 billion), Bloomberg LP’s Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion), L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & Family ($92.4 billion), and Google’s Larry Page ($92.4 billion).

On December 8, Elon Musk ceded his No. 1 position as the richest person on the planet to Bernard Arnault. Elon Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person for the first time on September 27, 2021. He continued to be the richest person on Earth for 14 months, until now when Arnault overtook him twice in a day.

Bernard Arnault joined the $100 billion club in June 2019. Bernard Arnault was born in the northern French town of Roubaix in 1949. After graduating with an engineering degree in Paris, he joined his family’s company and persuaded his father to exit its construction business and focus on the real estate sector.

Arnault entered the luxury goods market in 1984, when he took over the bankrupt textile group that owned Christian Dior. He sold all of the company’s other businesses and used the proceeds to buy a controlling stake in LVMH.

In 1989, Bernard Arnault became the majority shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, creating the world’s leading luxury products group. He has been chairman and CEO of the company since that date.

